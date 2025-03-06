New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished his Ghana counterpart Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa on their Independence day.

Jaishankar said that India valued their bonds of friendship.

Also Read | US Travel Ban: Donald Trump Administration Likely To Bar Entry of Pakistanis, Impose Complete Travel Ban Soon.

"Warm greetings to FM Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Government and people of the Republic of Ghana on their Independence Day. Deeply value our enduring bonds of friendship."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1897549294531441142

Also Read | Gaza Ceasefire Deal: Hamas Brushes Off Donald Trump's Threat, Says It Will Only Free Hostages in Return for Lasting Truce in Gaza Strip.

India-Ghana relations have traditionally been warm and friendly resting on solid foundation anchored in shared values and common vision. India opened its representative office in Accra in 1953, prior to Ghana's independence and established full-fledged diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957, immediately after it attained independence, as per Indian Embassy in Ghana.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the margins of the 77th UNGA high level week in September 2022 in New York. President Akufo Addo participated in the 'Voice of the South Summit' which was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13, 2023 (Virtual Session), as per the embassy.

A Protocol on FOC between the MEA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ghana was signed on 5 August 2002. The 1st FOC was held in New Delhi on 28 August 2019 co-chaired by Secretary (ER) on Indian side and Deputy Foreign Minister Charles Owiredu on Ghanaian side. The 2nd FOCwas held in Accra on 2 July 2021 co-chaired by Secretary (ER) and Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong. The 3rdFOC was held in New Delhi on 22 July 2022 and co-chaired by Joint Secretary (Central and West Africa) on Indian side and Deputy Foreign Minister Kwaku Apratwum-Sarpong on Ghanaian side.

Indian assistance of 50,000 vaccines as gift grant was handed to Ghana on 5 March 2021. Earlier Ghana received 600,000 made in India Covishield vaccines on 24 February 2021 as part of Covax initiative. Subsequently, on 11 May 2022, one million Made in India Covishield vaccines were received by Ghana under Covax. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)