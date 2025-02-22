Karachi [Pakistan], February 22 (ANI): Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) organized demonstrations in response to the increasing number of traffic-related deaths in Karachi, according to a report by ARY News.

Protest sit-ins took place at 15 different locations across the city, including Liaquatabad, Hub River Road, University Road, Orangi Town, Korangi Road, Ahsanabad, Quaidabad, Sher Shah Suri Highway, Rashid Minhas Road, Kala Pul, Garden, Hydari Bus Stop, Power House Chowrangi, and North Karachi, ARY News reported.

ARY News report highlighted that the objective of the demonstrations was to urge the Sindh government to take prompt action to address the fatalities caused by heavy traffic.

Speaking at the protest in Liaquatabad, JI Karachi Chief Monem Zafar stated that 110 residents of Karachi have lost their lives and 1,500 others were injured in traffic incidents over the first 50 days of 2025, with 775 citizens dying in accidents involving dumpers and tankers.

Monem Zafar dismissed Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah's claim that these fatalities are merely administrative issues, stressing that the government's lack of competence is the root cause of the accident-related deaths as cited by ARY News.

He pointed out the widespread street crimes and armed robberies in the city, which resulted in the loss of 70,000 lives last year.

"Street crime and armed robbery are widespread in the city, with over 70,000 citizens killed last year due to these offenses. Children are dying as a result of falling into open manholes," Monem remarked as quoted by ARY News.

The JI chief insisted that heavy traffic should be redirected to the northern bypass instead of being allowed to traverse through the city, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, a report revealed that Karachi has experienced a concerning rise in traffic accidents, with a total of 107 fatalities recorded in just the first 45 days of 2025, according to the rescue service. Among the victims were 78 men, 14 women, 11 children, and 4 girls as cited by ARY News.

As per a report from the Chhipa Welfare Association, in addition to the fatalities, at least 1,493 citizens were injured in these incidents. The injured consisted of 6,290 men, 193 women, 42 children, and 18 girls. The traffic police indicated that the majority of accidents involved heavy vehicles, such as dumpers, trailers, and oil tankers, reported ARY News. (ANI)

