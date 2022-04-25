Tokyo [Japan], April 25 (ANI): Japan is keeping a close eye on China's behaviour concerning Pacific island nations, said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday, days after China and Solomon Islands signed a security pact that US and allies fear could be used to establish a military base in the Pacific island nation.

The Japanese Prime Minister raised these concerns after meeting with his Tuvalu counterpart.

"We exchanged views on recent developments concerning China in the Pacific island region," Kishida told reporters in Kumamoto Prefecture, without giving further details.

"We are closely following what China does in the Pacific island region with interest," he was quoted as saying by The Japan Times.

The United States on Friday raised "significant concerns" about the security pact signed between the Solomon Islands and China and warned that should Beijing maintain any military presence there, the US would "respond accordingly".

On April 22, a high-level US delegation visited Honiara, Solomon Islands and met for 90 minutes with Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, along with two dozen members of his cabinet and senior staff.

In the meeting with Solomon Islands' Prime Minister Sogavare, the US delegation reiterated the key priorities animating the trip and also outlined steps Washington would take to advance the welfare of the people of Solomon Islands.

Outlining areas of concern with respect to the purpose, scope, and transparency of the agreement, the US delegation said, "If steps are taken to establish a de facto permanent military presence, power-projection capabilities, or a military installation, the delegation noted that the US would then have significant concerns and respond accordingly."

Solomon Islands representatives have indicated that the agreement had solely domestic applications, but the US delegation noted there are potential regional security implications of the accord, including for the United States and its allies and partners.

Earlier, China had said the security deal would involve cooperating with Honiara on maintaining social order, combating natural disasters and the agreement "does not target any third party." (ANI)

