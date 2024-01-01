Tokyo [Japan], January 1 (ANI): The Indian Embassy in Japan has set up an emergency room for anyone to contact in connection with the earthquake and tsunami warnings on January 1. It has issued emergency contact numbers for Indian citizens after a strong earthquake and tsunami warnings in Japan.

In a statement shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan stated, "Embassy has set up an emergency control room for anyone to contact in connection with the Earthquake and Tsunami on January 1, 2024. The following Emergency numbers and email IDs may be contacted for any assistance."

Indian Embassy in Japan's action comes after a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.5 rocked central Japan on Monday, leading to a tsunami warning for the country's western coast, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The intensity of the earthquake was measured 7 on the Japanese scale -- which ranges from zero to seven -- on the Noto Peninsula, Ishikawa Prefecture, according to NHK.

The earthquake occurred at 4:10 pm (local time) 42 km North-East of Anamizu, Japan.The depth was reported at 10 km, according to the USGS. It also shook buildings in central Tokyo.Waves of 80 cm reached Toyama Prefecture around 4:35 pm and waves of 40 meters also reached Kashiwazaki, Niigata Prefecture, at 4:36 pm.

It also reached Niigata's Sado Island at 4:10 pm.The tsunami warning urged people to quickly leave coastal areas of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Yamagata prefectures, with over 1.2-meter waves reaching the Noto Peninsula's Wajima Port in Ishikawa, NHK reported.

Tsunami warnings were also issued for Niigata, Toyama, Yamagata, Fukui and Hyogo prefectures, also along the Japan Sea Coast, NHK reported. An assessment of damages due to the earthquake is awaited.

The Japan PM Office also issued instructions amid the pressing situation.It asked the officials to provide timely and accurate information to the public regarding the tsunami and evacuation and take thorough measures to prevent damage, such as the evacuation of residents."Assess the state of affairs regarding damage as soon as possible," it said.

The Japan PM Office further asked the officials to act in close coordination with local governments and under the principle of prioritizing human life above all else. "Spare no effort in our emergency disaster responses, including saving lives and rescuing disaster victims, with the Government working as one," it added. (ANI)

