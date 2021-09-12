Tokyo [Japan], September 12 (ANI): Japan's forces on Friday detected a foreign submarine navigating in the contiguous zone, just outside the country's territorial waters east of Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a media report said.

The submarine was underwater and heading northwest. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force's (SDF) destroyer and patrol aircraft followed the submarine and by Sunday morning, it had left the contiguous zone without entering Japan's territorial waters. Later, the submarine was navigating west in the East China Sea, Japan's NHK World reported on Sunday.

Also Read | Afghanistan Crisis: France Refuses To Have Any Ties With Taliban Government, Says Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

Officials believe that the submarine belonged to the Chinese Navy as Beijing's destroyer was navigating near it.

In June last year, a submarine that was believed to be Chinese was navigating near the same island. After that incident, it was the first time that Japanese forces detected a foreign submarine in the contiguous zone, according to NHK World.

Also Read | Unvaccinated May Be 10 Times More Likely to Die From COVID-19: US Study.

Under international law, submarines have to ascend and display their national flags, while navigating within the territorial waters of another country. But there's no such rule for contiguous zones. Japanese officials have said that they are analysing the objective of submarines navigation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)