Tokyo [Japan], November 9 (ANI): In response to North Korea's ballistic missile launch, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has directed officials to collect and analyse information. Japan PM's office stated that Kishida has instructed officials to provide speedy and adequate information regarding the missile launch to the people.

The statement of Kishida comes after Japan's Prime Minister's office announced that Pyongyang has fired a suspected ballistic missile without providing further details. Japan's PM Kishida has directed officials to ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels and other assets. He has said that officials must take all measures for precautions. Japan PM's office in a statement announced the instructions given by Prime Minister Kishida in response to a missile launched by North Korea.

As per the statement, the instructions given by Kishida are, "Dedicate maximum effort to gather & analyze information, & provide the public speedy & adequate information. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, & other assets. Take all possible measures for precaution, incl. readiness for contingencies." In another tweet, Japan's PM office said, "North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."

Meanwhile, South Korea's military has announced that North Korea launched a ballistic missile towards the East Sea on Wednesday. The Joint Chief of Staff announced the latest ballistic missile launched by Pyongyang without specifying further details, Yonhap News Agency reported. The latest ballistic missile launch comes after North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and two suspected short-range ones toward the East Sea on November 3, South Korea's military said.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected a long-range ballistic missile launch from the Sunan area in Pyongyang around 7:40 am (local time), Yonhap News Agency reported. It further announced that the two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) were launched from Kaechon in South Pyongan Province at around 8:39 a.m (local time). The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced that South Korea has strengthened their surveillance and vigilance while maintaining a readiness posture in coordination with the United States.

"Our military has beefed up surveillance and vigilance while maintaining the readiness posture in close cooperation with the U.S.," the JCS said in a statement. (ANI)

