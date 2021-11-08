Tokyo [Japan], November 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Japan registered no coronavirus-related deaths in a day for the first time since August 2020, according to statistics from 47 prefectures of the country, published by NHK broadcaster on Sunday.

On Sunday, 162 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the country, while 100 patients have been hospitalized in serious or critical condition.

In total, the country has reported 1,724,577 cases with the death toll reaching 18,322 people since the start of the pandemic.

So far, about 77.8 per cent of Japan's population have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 73.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Sputnik)

