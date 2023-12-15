Tokyo [Japan], December 15 (ANI): The Japanese people chose 'tax' as the word of the year, reflecting rising costs of living and much-discussed tax reforms in the world's third-largest economy, CNN reported.

The 'kanji' -- the character -- for tax topped an annual poll of more than 1,47,000 respondents by the Japan Kanji Aptitude Testing Foundation. The head priest of a Kyoto temple painted a giant calligraphy of the character at an unveiling ceremony on Tuesday.

Also Read | British Teen Alex Batty Who Disappeared in Spain Six Years Ago Found Alive in France, Writes 'I Love You, I Want to Come Home' in Emotional Facebook Message to Grandmother.

The character was chosen because debates on tax hikes were held throughout the year, association officials said, according to public broadcaster NHK.

The officials said that much debate has taken place in the country on income tax cuts, a new invoice system and tougher rules for a tax donation scheme.

Also Read | Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Says War on Hamas Will Last Months as US Envoy Discusses Timetable.

"Next year, there will also be whispers of a consumption tax hike, tobacco tax, corporate tax review and so on. There will be no shortage of topics related to taxation, so I picked this kanji," said one survey respondent from Osaka.

This comes as inflation has reached as high as 4.3 per cent in Japan over the past year, worsened by stagnant wages that have long plagued the East Asian nation. The inflation figures, which may appear modest to many countries, are seen as unusually high in Japan, CNN reported.

The Bank of Japan's decision to keep interest rates low -- which has driven the Japanese yen down -- also caused costs of imports to surge, even though it was seen as an effective way to bring back tourists after the Covid pandemic.

"Prices are rising but wages are not keeping up," said another survey respondent from Tokyo, explaining their pick.

Notably, the tax had also topped the vote back in 2014, when Japan raised consumption taxes, CNN reported.

This year, the runner-up was the kanji for "heat" - Japan was hit by a record heat wave this summer - while in third place was "war," a perennial global headline maker. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)