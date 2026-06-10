World News | Japanese Delegation Discusses Future-ready Urban Development with Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 10 (ANI): A Japanese delegation called on Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and held discussions on sustainable and inclusive urban planning to foster future-ready development in Karnataka.

The details of the visit were shared by the Chief Minister's Office in a post on X.

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The Japanese delegation, led by Hiduki Igucchi, Project Director of the Urban Renaissance Agency, called on CM DK Shivakumar at the Vidhana Soudha on Tuesday.

"The interaction focused on sustainable urban planning, housing redevelopment, and the exchange of global best practices to foster inclusive, resilient, and future-ready urban development in Karnataka", the post said.

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CM Shivakumar reaffirmed the Government's commitment to building cities that are globally competitive while remaining people-centric and environmentally sustainable.

MLAs Satish Sail, Mankal Vaidya, and Shivaram Hebbar were also present during the meeting.

https://x.com/CMofKarnataka/status/2064359606433051065?s=20

Amid the sustained momentum in deepening ties between India and Japan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said there is a possibility of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati on July 1 for summit-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, the Assam CM on Tuesday said, "There is a possibility of Hon'ble Prime Minister of Japan, H.E Sanae Takaichi visiting Guwahati from 1st July to hold Summit Level talks with Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri@narendramodiji in Guwahati."

Meanwhile earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed the importance of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership during his meeting with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, underscoring its role in promoting peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region.

"Delighted to receive Mr. Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan. Reaffirmed the vital role of the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership in advancing peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific and beyond," the Prime Minister stated in his post.

The Japanese FM also gave a call to the countries of the Indo-Pacific for strengthening their resilience and highlighted how the Quad Foreign Ministers Meet advances cooperation between the partners.

During the joint press statement, Motegi said that the leaders exchanged views on regional developments and agreed to strongly oppose attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by force or coercion.

He underlined how the energy security initiative to secure a stable supply of energy in the Indo-Pacific region is a timely initiative, and that framework is a very important step from the perspective of strengthening the supply chain of critical minerals.

"We would like to work together among the Quad to develop resilience and strengthen capacity and to promote cooperation that truly benefits this region", he said. (ANI)

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