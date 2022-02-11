Melbourne [Australia], February 11 (ANI): Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday reiterated the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue's (Quad) commitment to realize a common vision of free and open Indo-Pacific.

Speaking after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Melbourne, Yoshimasa highlighted the situation in the Indo-Pacific and urged Quad members (Australia, Japan, India, and the US) that "This is the moment where the power of diplomacy is tested".

"In Indo-Pacific region, there are nuclear and missile activities by North Korea, unilateral attempts to change status quo in East and South China Seas and the situation in Myanmar and other numerous pressing matters. This is the moment where the power of diplomacy is tested," said the Japanese Foreign Minister.

North Korea tested seven missiles in the first four weeks of 2022. Those seven missile tests are believed to be a hypersonic glide vehicle -- potentially one of the most powerful weapons on the planet -- to an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), Pyongyang's longest-range missile tested since 2017 -- to cruise missiles, arms that powers like the US have had in their inventory for decades.

Meanwhile, China has been asserting itself in the East and South China Seas that is strongly opposed by Japan for any unilateral and forcible change of the status quo and intimidation through economic means.

Further, in Myanmar more than 1,000 civilians have been killed by Myanmar security forces with thousands of others arrested, since February 1, 2021, when the Myanmar military seized control of the country in a coup, prompting nationwide protests.

Amid the above-mentioned factors, he reiterated Quad's commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific.

"But just because it is a time like this, our four countries meeting in person, having reconfirmed our solid commitment to realize our common vision of free, open Indo-Pacific," said Yoshimasa after the 4th Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

"Having agreed to further advance practical cooperations, I think are very timely and meaningful achievements," added Yoshimasa. (ANI)

