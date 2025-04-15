Tokyo, Apr 15 (AP) Japan's chief trade negotiator will visit the United States this week for talks aimed at convincing US President Donald Trump to remove tariff measures against the East Asian country, officials said Tuesday.

Economic Revitalisation Minister Ryosei Akazawa will be in Washington from Wednesday to Friday for talks with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi.

The visit is to “build a relationship of trust” between the two sides, with Japan requesting the US side to drop the tariff measures, Hayashi said. “The government will tackle the challenge and work as one so that we can resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Japan is among the first countries to start negotiations with the US.

“I will carefully think what will best serve Japan's national interest, what will be most effective and do my utmost in the negotiation,” Akazawa told reporters Tuesday.

Trump last week abruptly announced a 90-day pause on the latest series of duties, which put Japan's 24 per cent across-the-board on hold, but the 10 per cent baseline tariff and a 25 per cent tariff on cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum exports to the US are kept in place.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba described the situation as “a national crisis.”

Ishiba, however, told a parliamentary session Monday that “haste makes waste” and that he was in no rush to conclude the negotiations with the US. He also said Japan is not retaliating with tariffs against the United States, saying the measures weren't beneficial.

With concerns rising that US tariffs may deal a serious blow to Japan's economy, Ishiba's government seeks to cooperate and exchange views with other countries that support free trade and multilateralism.

Later Monday, Ishiba held telephone talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong about the impact of US tariffs on the two major Asian economies. Ishiba also held phone talks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer last week.

Japan, China and South Korea held talks in March just before Trump's tariffs went into effect, emphasising their support for free trade and cooperation, with China expressing enthusiasm to push forward negotiations toward setting up their trilateral trade framework. (AP)

