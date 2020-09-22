Tokyo [Japan], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese Defense Ministry intends to request another record budget of 5.4 trillion yen ($51.7 billion) for the fiscal year 2021, which begins on April 1 next year, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing military sources.

The relevant request will be made by the end of September. The funds, according to a source, would be allocated, in particular, to the formation of a special unit specializing in electronic warfare, as well as to the development of fighter jets to replace the Mitsubishi F-2 fighter.

Japan's defense budget has grown for the eighth consecutive year, reaching 5.3 trillion yen ($49 billion) for the current fiscal year. (ANI/Sputnik)

