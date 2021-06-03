Tokyo [Japan], June 3 (ANI): Japan on Thursday lodged protest with Russia over fishing boat seizure.

Japan's foreign ministry after confirming that the vessel had been operating within Japan's exclusive economic zone called for the swift release of the boat and its crew, reported NHK World.

Sakhalin border guard authorities in the Russian Far East province announced last Friday that it seized the Eihomaru fishing boat for operating inside Russia's exclusive economic zone.

Japan's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had analysed explanations given by the crew and a local fisheries association, and determined that Russia's claims were illegitimate, reported NHK World. (ANI)

