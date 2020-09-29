Washington [US], September 29 (ANI): Extending condolences on the demise of former Union Minister Jaswant Singh, the United States' state department on Monday said that the former External Affairs Minister will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting contributions to the US-India partnership.

"A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian & solider, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting contributions to the U.S.-India partnership. Our deepest condolences to his family and the people he served," State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) wrote on Twitter.

Also Read | US Presidential Debate 2020: Five Issues on Top of Google Search Ahead of 1st Donald Trump-Joe Biden Clash.

According to Army Hospital (R&R), Delhi, Major Jaswant Singh (Retired), former Cabinet Minister, passed away at 6:55 am Sunday.

He was admitted on June 25 and was being treated for Sepsis with Multiorgan Dysfunction Syndrome. He had a cardiac arrest this morning. His COVID status was negative.

Also Read | FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: ‘How do I Register to Vote?’ And Other Trending Questions Answered.

A veteran BJP leader, Singh, had first served in the Indian Army before joining politics. He served as a member of both the Houses of the Parliament and held several important positions in the NDA Cabinet.

Singh was Minister for Finance, Minister for Defence, and Minister for External Affairs during the government led by late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)