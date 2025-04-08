Tel Aviv [Israel], April 8 (ANI/ TPS): Thousands of police officers from the Jerusalem district will operate together with Border Guard soldiers, volunteers, and national reinforcement forces during the week-long Passover holiday, which begins Saturday night and the Easter holiday on Sunday, April 20. The main focus of operational preparedness will be on crowded places and holy sites to maintain the safety, security, and safety of worshipers and all residents of the city and those coming through its gates.

The ongoing security system will be strengthened, and police activity on traffic routes will be intensified, with the aim of providing a response to every scenario, said the police.

Also Read | Samsung Q1 Operating Profit Decreases by 0.15%, Company Exceeds Market Estimates on Strong Flagship Smartphone Sales.

In the meantime, the Israel Police will continue to engage in directing and regulating traffic for the benefit of the road users, alongside focused enforcement activity against drunk driving, road bullying, and life-threatening traffic offenses.

During these days, the Israel Police will also allow members of all religions and denominations, worshippers and visitors, to reach their destination safely and securely.

Also Read | Tariff War: US President Donald Trump Threatens China With 50% Additional Tariff, Doubling Total Levies Beyond Product Value.

The police will operate with reinforced forces in the west and east of the city, and in the alleys of the Old City, with the aim of allowing freedom of religion and worship for worshippers who arrive at the holy places, while maintaining security, safety and order.

Meanwhile, in recent days, publications and inflammatory statements have been distributed online regarding the holy places in Jerusalem.

"Anyone who attempts to incite violence and disrupt order will be dealt with accordingly, using all the tools at our disposal," declared the police. (ANI/ TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)