Washington, Feb 14 (AP) Jill Biden once again is sending her love to Americans on Valentine's Day through an art display on the White House lawn.

The first lady's 'Valentine to the Country' was revealed as the sun rose on Wednesday. The installation features a large wooden red envelope painted in her handwriting with, “To America with Love.” It is accompanied by a large pink envelope and a card with the message, “Happy Valentine's Day! XOXO, Jill.”

It was installed overnight on the lawn on the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House.

A third piece in the display, a three-dimensional wooden box, overflows with hearts painted with various messages of love, gratitude and optimism. Among them are “Be Kind,” “Choose Love,” and “U R Special.”

The display is strategically placed to be featured on television live shots from the White House.

Valentine's Day is one of the first lady's favourite holidays and Wednesday marked the fourth time that she has sent expressions of her love for Americans with a lawn display on February 14.

Last year's display featured the handprints of children from military families. She also displayed Valentine's Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.

Biden also created a Valentine's Day display inside the White House that members of the public will see during their tours of the White House, the first lady's office said. (AP)

