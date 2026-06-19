World News | JKJAAC Accuses Pakistan of Betraying Signed Agreement as PoJK Unrest Deepens

Rawalakot [PoJK], June 19 (ANI) The Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) has intensified its criticism of the governments of Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), alleging that authorities have violated a signed agreement and responded to public protests with force instead of dialogue.

In a post shared on X, the committee claimed that the ongoing movement across PoJK has evolved beyond a conventional protest and now reflects widespread public resistance. According to the JKJAAC, the region remains voluntarily shut down, with citizens continuing sit-ins despite repeated crackdowns by authorities.

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The committee highlighted an agreement signed on October 5, 2025, in Muzaffarabad between representatives of the Government of Pakistan and the PoJK government. It argued that the document was a formal and written commitment rather than a verbal assurance, accusing the authorities of failing to implement its provisions.

JKJAAC alleged that instead of honouring the agreement, authorities have intensified arrests, continued legal action against activists, and withheld the bodies of individuals killed during recent unrest. The committee described these actions as a violation of democratic principles and questioned the government's commitment to the rule of law.

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The group further claimed that public support for the movement remains strong and that repeated attempts to suppress demonstrations have failed. It argued that recent political developments, including growing public discontent, upcoming elections, international protests, and the possibility of a long march, have increased pressure on the PoJK administration to return to negotiations.

As a precondition for talks, the committee reiterated five key demands: withdrawal of the disputed notification, release of detained activists, return of the bodies of those killed during the protests, termination of legal cases against demonstrators, and withdrawal of security forces from protest sites.

The JKJAAC also called for any future negotiations to be conducted transparently and in public view, stating that previous agreements reached behind closed doors failed to secure implementation. (ANI)

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