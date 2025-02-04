Leeds, [UK], February 4 (ANI): At a public forum in Leeds, UK, Mahmood Kashmiri, Chairman of the Jammu Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), made a forceful plea for justice, fundamental rights, and progress in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The event, organised by the Joint Awami Action Committee (AJK) and its allied groups, brought together Kashmiri activists and community leaders to highlight the region's ongoing struggles and demand urgent reforms.

Addressing the gathering, Kashmiri condemned the worsening conditions in PoJK's healthcare and education sectors. He pointed out the region's neglect, stressing that "not a one conventional hospital exists."

Expressing frustration over the education system, he added, "There is no proper education system." Kashmiri applauded the bravery of young Kashmiris who have taken a stand, stating that their voices are now being heard across Pakistan and beyond, bringing attention to their cause.

He urged attendees to remain steadfast in their pursuit of justice and unity, underlining the significance of collective action. "Whenever there is an attempt to divide you, stay connected to your movement," he declared.

Kashmiri also reminded the audience of past protests outside the Pakistani Parliament and advocacy efforts at the United Nations. "We have raised our voices at every platform, and we will not stop until our demands are met," he asserted, reaffirming his unwavering commitment.

Kashmiri further revealed that 'fatwas' had been issued for his murder, condemning religious clerics who opposed their movement and sought to create divisions.

"They are coming to the UK to try to split us after we battled them in the United Nations. But we're not going to allow that to occur," he vowed, making it clear that threats would not weaken their fight for justice.

As the gathering concluded, Kashmiri reaffirmed his dedication to the cause, declaring, "This movement will not rest until we achieve our rights." The event served as a rallying cry for Kashmiris in PoJK and the diaspora, urging them to persist in their struggle for human rights, justice, and systemic reforms. (ANI)

