World News | JKNIA Chairman Mahmood Kashmiri Accuses Pakistan of Militarisation, Killings in PoJK

Bradford [UK], June 8 (ANI): Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA), Mahmood Kashmiri, has accused Pakistan of deploying thousands of security personnel into Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and carrying out what he described as "massacres" against residents.

In a video statement, Kashmiri claimed that the situation in the region is worsening rapidly due to the presence of Pakistani forces and armed individuals allegedly entering the territory with weapons.

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He appealed to local Kashmiri police personnel to continue performing their duties and resist any pressure to stand down until Pakistani forces withdraw from the region. According to him, large quantities of weapons and armed individuals have entered PoJK, creating fears of further violence and instability.

Kashmiri alleged that local youth have recently intercepted two vehicles arriving from Pakistan that were allegedly carrying weapons. He claimed the weapons posed a serious threat to public safety and warned that armed groups could target civilians and security personnel while attempting to place blame on local organisations, including the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

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He stated that any attempt to impose control through force would fail. He urged Pakistan to withdraw its forces and allow residents to live peacefully.

The JKNIA leader also stated that failure to reduce the military presence could lead to a further deterioration of the security situation. He claimed that armed individuals entering the region from Pakistan could carry out attacks on civilians and police officers.

Kashmiri said that members of the Kashmiri diaspora in the United Kingdom are increasingly concerned about developments in the region. He stated that protests will be held outside Pakistani diplomatic missions and in several British cities, including Bradford, Birmingham, Manchester and London, to condemn what he described as abuses committed by Pakistani forces.

According to Kashmiri, calls for additional demonstrations were growing among British Kashmiris, with activists in multiple UK cities expressing a desire to organise further protests. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)