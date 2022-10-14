Muzaffarabad [PoK], October 14 (ANI): The Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation (JKNSF) titled Jammu Kashmir Reunification March will be initiated from Khuiratta to Seri on October 22 in full swing against Pakistan army's occupation of tourist places including Seri, Peer Chinasi, and Toli Peer.

In a statement, JKNSF stressed that if the Pakistan army has to be forced to withdraw from PoK; the beginning has to be made from tourist places. Kashmir Tahaffuz Movement and other nationalist parties and organisations are also supporting the march.

Comrade Nasir Liaqat, Central President of JKNSF along with other leaders visited Bagh on October 12 and held meetings with local JKNSF cadres and urged them to ensure optimum participation of people in the march, the statement added.

JKNSF termed Oct 22 March as a prelude to JKLF's Azadi March on Oct 27.

Nasir Liaqat and other JKNSF leaders including Agha Shabbir Chaudhry and nationalist leader Waqar Malik Awan also held meetings with local leaders and notables at Bagh, Hajira.

Addressing a press conference at Ghazi-e-Millat Press Club Rawalakot on Oct 11, Nasir Liaqat called upon JKNSF activists to reach Khuiratta in huge numbers from all districts, adding that from Khuiratta the protestors will reach Seri in form of a march, where a public meeting will be held.

Moreover, JKNSF overseas leaders Kamran Baig and Tauseef Niaz while supporting the October 22 march termed it a significant development and said that JKNSF's struggle is around the ouster of foreign forces and reunification of the state.

Jammu Kashmir National Students Federation activists including female cadres during a meeting at Khuiratta saluted the people of Swat for rising against TTP militants and said that Swat has made it crystal clear that there will be no surrender to terrorism and barbarism, nor there any room for militancy in Swat.

Earlier, female activists organised a gathering in Rawalakot to express solidarity with the revolutionary movement of Iranian women and the working class against theocratic dictatorship. (ANI)

