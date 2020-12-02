Washington DC [US], December 2 (ANI): A day after announcing key members of his economic team, US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday expressed the need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We need to deliver immediate relief for the American people and build our economy back better than ever," Joe Biden tweeted.

Also Read | Chang’e-5, China’s Unmanned Spacecraft Lands On Moon to Collect Lunar Surface Samples.

This comes after US President-elect announced key members of his economic team on Monday, including an Indian-American Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

The other key members named in the economic team include Janet Yellen, Secretary of the Treasury; Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Secretary of the Treasury; Cecilia Rouse, Chair of the Council of Economic Advisers; and Jared Bernstein and Heather Boushey, members of the Council of Economic Advisers.

Also Read | Amazon, Apple to Team Up for New Cloud Computing Service for macOS.

"This crisis-tested team will help President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris lift America out of the current economic downturn and build back better -- creating an economy that gives every single person across America a fair shot and an equal chance to get ahead. These choices reflect the president-elect's commitment to building an administration that looks like America, drawing on the diverse backgrounds and lived experiences of some of our nation's foremost economic experts," read an official statement.

President-elect Joe Biden said, "As we get to work to control the virus, this is the team that will deliver immediate economic relief for the American people during this economic crisis and help us build our economy back better than ever." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)