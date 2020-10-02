Washington [US], October 2 (ANI): US Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday prayed for the swift recovery of President Donald Trump and First Melania Trump after they were tested positive for coronavirus.

The other people who have prayed for the fast recovery of the President and the First Lady include Ivanka and Mike Pence.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden said in a tweet.

Taking to Twitter, Ivanka said, "Praying for the swift recovery of my father and Melania and for all those impacted by COVID-19. As they fight this together, the President will continue to fight for the people of this great country."

Similarly, Vice President Mike Pence said, "Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania."

In a statement quoted by Sputnik, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said, "The Secretary-General sends his best wishes to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a quick and complete recovery."

In a tweet, Canadian Prime Minister said, "Sophie and I are sending our best wishes to [President Donald] Trump and First Lady Melania [Trump]. We hope you both get well soon and have a full recovery from this virus."

On Thursday (local time), Trump had tweeted, "Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!," Trump said on Thursday (local time).

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mike Pence said that they have tested negative for the virus. (ANI)

