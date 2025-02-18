Muzaffarabad [PoJK], February 18 (ANI): Journalists in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) are facing unprecedented challenges, struggling to make ends meet amidst a severe financial crisis. The dire situation has left many journalists grappling with delayed salaries, skyrocketing inflation, and inadequate support from local organizations.

Speaking on the issue recently, senior journalist Ishtiaq Ahmed highlighted that, aside from a few, the financial condition of most journalists is dire.

"Except for a handful, most journalists are facing serious financial hardships. Salaries are often delayed by four to six months, and inflation is skyrocketing, making it even harder for families to manage basic needs," he said.

He elaborated on the daily struggles faced by journalists, many of whom are responsible for the education of their children and running their households.

"The economic situation is so bad that when you manage to fulfil one need, another arises. Journalists are burdened with multiple responsibilities, including education, healthcare, and maintaining a living. It is truly unfortunate that those who report on issues now find themselves at the heart of those very problems," he added.

The economic situation is further complicated by the lack of adequate support from the local Press Foundation. Ahmed pointed out that the foundation provides a meagre 40,000 rupees to journalists in need, which is insufficient to cover even basic medical expenses.

Ahmed said, "Although there is a Press Foundation here, it is of no real help. When a journalist falls ill, they can receive up to 40,000 rupees, but this is nowhere near enough to cover even basic medical expenses. A standard hospital visit costs between 50,000 and 60,000 rupees, and if medical tests are required, the total cost can easily exceed 100,000 rupees."

Ahmed pointed out that salaries are insufficient to cover the cost of living. He said, "Salaries for journalists range from a mere 5,000 to 15,000 rupees, which hardly suffice to meet the rising cost of living."

Journalists in PoJK face additional challenges, including working under immense pressure and facing threats to their lives. Ahmed emphasized that the risks of working in the field are high, with many journalists constantly in danger due to government pressure and the nature of their work.

The absence of adequate financial and institutional support has left journalists in PoJK vulnerable. The lack of institutional support from local organizations has further exacerbated their difficulties, making it essential for immediate action to be taken to address the crisis facing journalists in the region. (ANI)

