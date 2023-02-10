San Juan, Feb 10 (AP) A former Miss Universe Cayman Islands has been found guilty of damaging two cars and assaulting three people, including a police officer.

Tiffany Conolly had peaded self-defense in the October 2019 incident, in which authorities said she visited her ex-boyfriend's home and assaulted him and his father and later a police officer.

Also Read | Nomad Health Layoffs: US-Based Healthtech Firm Sacks 17% of Its Workforce.

During the trial, Conolly's attorney argued the beauty queen was facing mental health challenges and contended she was mistreated by police.

A judge who found Conolly guilty on Thursday dismissed those allegations, saying the evidence against Conolly was “overwhelming,” according to local media reports.

Also Read | Indian School Student Missing From Home in US for More Than Three Weeks; Police Suspect She Ran Away Over Fear of Deportation.

Conolly's attorney could not be reached for comment. Conolly is scheduled to be sentenced in April.

The case forced Cayman Islands beauty pageant organisers to send the first runner-up to the Miss Universe contest last month.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)