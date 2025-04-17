Peshawar [Pakistan], April 17 (ANI): Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) chairman Maulana Fazlur Rehman has termed the "forced repatriation" of Afghanistan nationals from Pakistan a violation of their human rights and called on the international community and human rights organisations to take notice of it, Dawn reported.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Rehman said, "Pakistani authorities are trampling on the human rights of Afghan refugees by hauling them like chattels in vehicles. Islamabad is unhappy over something else but taking revenge on Afghan refugees. This is a sentimental type of decision."

Rehman said that the issue was raised in 2017, but categorisation of Afghan citizens was proposed. He said that Afghans who work as doctors, engineers and in other professions should have been adjusted here and not be forced to leave Pakistan.

The JUI-F chief stated that the expulsion of investors and businessmen doing business in Pakistan would have economic consequences. He asked why the nation was made to suffer due to "blind decisions."

He said, "Pakistan's interest should be kept in mind while making decisions." He stated that students who were enrolled in Pakistan should not be expelled, as forcing them out leaves them nowhere, Dawn reported.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman called education one of the basic human rights, and denying it is trampling on human rights. About the rest of the refugees, the JUI-F said that there was an issue between the two nations, as Pakistan had previously accepted Afghan citizens on its soil.

He said, "It's imprudent to kick Afghans out of the country after hosting them for 45 years. Both countries should sit together and devise mechanisms for the repatriation of the Afghans," Dawn reported.

Fazl stated that the unilateral expulsion of Afghan refugees not only breached human rights but also brought a bad name to Pakistan.

As many as 5,236 Afghan citizens were repatriated through the Torkham border crossing from Pakistan on April 10, Geo News reported, citing immigration authorities.

Of those repatriated, 3,865 Afghan nationals voluntarily reached the Landi Kotal transit camp, according to the officials. In addition, 107 Afghan nationals apprehended in Punjab were taken to Torkham for deportation.

Furthermore, 295 Afghan nationals were deported from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, according to authorities. Amid the ongoing drive in Pakistan, Afghan Citizen cardholders are also being sent back to Afghanistan. Pakistan's Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, said on April 10.

While addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Chaudhry said that transit points were being created in all the provinces of Pakistan to facilitate Afghan citizens and added that a helpline was set up for the people of Afghanistan, Geo News reported.

He said that the repatriation of illegal citizens from abroad, including Afghan Citizen Card holders, will continue with no extension to the deadline that expired in March. He said that so far, 857,157 illegal foreign nationals and Afghan Citizen Card holders have been repatriated to their respective nations.

Notably, the Pakistani government had given them a deadline to leave the country by March 31. Chaudhry said that the deadline had expired and would not be extended. (ANI)

