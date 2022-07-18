Highland Park (US), Jul 18 (AP) Funeral services for the seven people killed by a gunman at an Independence Day parade will conclude Monday as family and friends gather in suburban Chicago to remember Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy's funeral service is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Skokie, Illinois. In an obituary, he is described as a father, husband, brother, uncle and son who “brought the fun to every situation.”

Also Read | Sri Lanka Crisis: Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe Declares Emergency As Protests Continue.

The 37-year-old father and his wife, Irina, were both killed in the attack on the Highland Park parade. They left behind a 2-year-old son, Aiden, whose story prompted thousands of people to donate money for the orphaned boy.

“Kevin's irrepressible zest for life and his family and friends will remain with us always,” his family wrote in the obituary. “We love you.”

Also Read | Indiana Mall Shooting: 4 Killed, 2 Injured in US After Gunman Open Fire in Food Court of Greenwood Park Mall; Witness Kills Gunman.

Irina McCarthy was buried on Tuesday.

Services for the five other victims have been held in recent weeks. They have been identified as: 64-year-old Katherine Goldstein, 63-year-old Jacquelyn Sundheim, 88-year-old Stephen Straus and 78-year-old Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza and 69-year-old Eduardo Uvaldo.

Prosecutors have charged 21-year-old Robert E. Crimo III with seven counts of murder and said they expect to present attempted murder charges representing the people wounded in the attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)