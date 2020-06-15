Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 10:16 PM IST
World News | Justices Reject Trump Bid to Void California Sanctuary Law
World. (File Image)

Washington, Jun 15 (AP) The Supreme Court on Monday rejected the Trump administration's bid to throw out a California immigrant-sanctuary law that limits local police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The justices' order leaves in place lower court rulings that upheld the law. Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas voted to hear the administration's appeal.

The administration said the 2017 state immigrant-sanctuary measure conflicts with federal immigration law and makes it harder to deport people who are in the country illegally.

California argued that encouraging local police to participate in federal immigration enforcement is counterproductive because it makes people less likely to report crimes if they believe they'll be deported for doing so. (AP)

