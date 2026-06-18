World News | 'Justified Response to Russian Attacks...': Ukraine Claims Striking Moscow Oil Refinery Second Time in a Week

Kiev [Ukraine], June 18 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that Kiev struck the Moscow oil refinery for the second time within a week--terming the actions as a " justified response" against Russia.

In a post on X, he shared a video which showed deep, dark plumes of smoke engulfing the skies, along with fires across several locations.

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Zelenskyy again boasted of Ukraine's mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions for the precision attacks, which also targeted the Rostov region.

He said, "Last night, our long-range sanctions once again reached the Moscow region - for the second time this week, the Moscow oil refinery was hit. Targets were also struck in the Rostov region and in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. This is a fully justified response to Russian attacks on our cities and communities, and another important result of our warriors' work against facilities that sustain Russia's war machine."

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He thanked the Defence and Security Forces of Ukraine- the Security Service of Ukraine, the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, Defence Intelligence, and the country's missile brigade for the precision strikes.

"In recent days, all of our partners have noted the precision and effectiveness of our mid-range strikes and long-range sanctions. It is time the war ended, and Russia must take the necessary steps in diplomacy," Zelenskyy added.

https://x.com/ZelenskyyUa/status/2067502764159062213?s=20

The recent strike comes after Zelenskyy shared on Tuesday that Ukraine struck a Russian oil refinery at a distance of 500 kilometres in Russia, boasting of its long-range capabilities in the region.

"Russia must be forced to end its war against our people. And Ukraine's long-range weapons are one of the important components of such pressure. This is a just response to Russian strikes - and to the dragging out of a war that must be ended," he said and shared visuals where flames and smoke engulfed the skies.

Reuters reported, citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, that a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a facility at the Moscow oil refinery owned by Russia's Gazpromneft.

It further reported, citing the latest available data, that the plant is the biggest in the Moscow region and processed 11.6 million tons of oil, producing 2.9 million tons of petrol and 3.2 million tons of diesel in 2024.

On the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he believed the conflict would have been easier to resolve but acknowledged that deep hostility between Moscow and Kyiv had complicated negotiations.

"I had very good talks with President Zelenskyy and with President Putin. And we'd like to see that one end... I thought this would have been one of the easier ones, but they're not liking each other too much, and that makes it much more difficult."

The rising hostilities come amid the backdrop of renewed support to Kiev at the G7 summit, where leaders reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 expressed "unwavering support" for Ukraine and lauded the nation and its citizens for their "resilience and progress" amid the prolonged conflict.

To boost Ukraine's defence capabilities, the G7 leaders agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter.

Expressing commitment to increase pressure on Russia, the G7 leaders announced the strengthening of sanctions on its oil and gas sectors. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)