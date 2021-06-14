Kabul [Afghanistan], June 14 (ANI): Two female employees of Afghan Film were killed in a blast in Kabul on Saturday.

The bodies of Tayyiba Musawi and Fatima Mohammadi were recognised by their families a day after the deadly blast targeted their minivan in the west of Kabul, reported Tolo News.

Family members said they were searching for the bodies for four hours and finally found the two women at the morgue department in Kabul.

They had recently joined Afghan Film and were working on an animated film for children. It is an organization that produces films and promotes cinema in the country.

Tayyiba's brother said she was waiting to start her master's degree. She also financially supported her family and was paying for her brother and sister's education expenses, reported Tolo News.

"I cannot describe the pain I felt. They were burned. We found them at the morgue after we searched the hospitals at night," said Mahdi, Tayyiba's brother.

Tayyiba graduated from the fine arts department at Kabul University. She was an actress and played roles in various plays.

The two were returning home from the office when their vehicle was targeted by an explosion in the Dasht-e-Barchi area in the west of Kabul. They were laid to rest in Kabul on Sunday, reported Tolo News.

Seven people were killed in Saturday's two blasts that happened within the same hour at two different locations in the west of Kabul. (ANI)

