Kabul [Afghanistan], June 2 (ANI): Economic challenges have forced children in Kabul to work in brick factories, TOLO News reported.

TOLO News is an Afghan news channel.

The children asked the Taliban to address the economic problems of their families and provide an education for them, the Afghan news channel reported.

A child labourer working in the factory, Roshan, said: "In other countries, children are studying but here we cannot, so we call on the government to provide an education for us."

"Our future is destroyed. We are all children working here in this brick factory," said Feroz, aother child labourer working in the factory.

Sujad, 11, is working in a brick factory in the Deh Sabz district of Kabul and said that because of economic challenges, he has to work with his father.

"My father is sick, and we work here morning until night, we call on the government to help us," said Sujad, as per TOLO News.

"We call on the Taliban to allow girls to study and to become doctors," said Zarena, sister of Sujad.

"My father is sick and cannot support our family, and we ask the Islamic Emirate to provide education for us so we can serve our country," said Merwis, a brother of Sujad.

Meanwhile, the Taliban's Ministry of Economics said that efforts are underway to provide education for children with the cooperation of foreign organizations.

"We are trying to provide education with the cooperation of foreign organizations so they can have an important role in the progress of their country," said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Ministry of Economy under the caretaker Taliban regime.

The United Nations reported that 28 million people in Afghanistan need help and among them, 6 million are faced with famine. (ANI)

