Kabul [Afghanistan], September 21 (ANI): In the wake of poor Internet services across Afghanistan, residents in Kabul called on authorities to pay attention to the issue as they complained about low-quality Internet despite paying high prices for the service.

"The people can't get 1GB or 2GB of Internet," said Naveed, a resident of Kabul, according to TOLOnews.

Questioning the relevant departments, another resident Mohammad Naseem said, "The price of the Internet is high, why is it not controlled?"

Since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan the natives of the country are under a severe humanitarian crisis and are deprived of basic amenities.

Moreover, university students also expressed their plight and said due to the high price of the Internet and its low quality, they cannot access materials to study online.

"We need to have access to the Internet, but unfortunately, the price is high and the quality is poor," TOLOnews reported quoting Abdul Qadir, a student.

However, the officials of the Ministry of Telecommunication and Technology Information refuted the claims of locals and said that the price of one gigabyte of the Internet has recently dropped to 110 Afs from 250 Afs and efforts are underway to improve the quality of the Internet, according to TOLOnews.

Since seizing control of Afghanistan in August 2021, the Taliban has been the country's de facto authority.

Various rights groups are calling on the Taliban to implement major policy changes and measures to uphold the rights of women and girls.

Since they took control of the country in August 2021, the Taliban have violated women's and girls' rights to education, work, and free movement and decimated the system of protection and support for those fleeing domestic violence. People are deprived of basic facilities and people are facing serious challenges due to takeover of Afghanistan by the terror outfit.

The group has also detained women and girls for minor violations of discriminatory rules and contributed to a surge in the rates of child, early and forced marriage in Afghanistan. (ANI)

