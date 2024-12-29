Jerusalem [Israel], December 29 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed on Sunday that the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza is being questioned for his suspected involvement in terrorist activities, following a raid that led to the arrest of over 240 alleged Hamas and Islamic Jihad operatives.

The IDF's operation, aimed at dismantling terrorist infrastructure, also resulted in the seizure of weapons and military equipment from the hospital, which is believed to have been used as a Hamas command centre.

The IDF's international spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani, confirmed the development in a response to a user on social media platform X. He stated, "At this time, we can confirm that the director of the hospital is a suspect and is currently being questioned regarding his potential involvement in terrorist activity."

This announcement follows reports by Al Jazeera, which cited the Gaza Health Ministry, stating that detainees from the IDF's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital had been released, but the whereabouts of the hospital's director, Hussam Abu Safia, remained unknown.

In a previous post, Lt. Col Shoshani shared the details on X of what happened before and during IDF's operation in the "Hamas command center embedded in the Kamal Adwan Hospital".

Before the operation began, the IDF evacuated 350 patients, medical staff, and caregivers from the hospital to other facilities in coordination with COGAT, Israel's Unit for the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories. The IDF also provided humanitarian assistance, including fuel, food, and medical supplies.

COGAT is responsible for coordination and liaison with the Palestinian Authority and serves as a major source of information for the Palestinian sector as per the official website of the Government of Israel.

Lt Col Shoshani also mentioned that fuel, food and medical supplies were delivered to the hospital.

"These are just some of the humanitarian efforts led by the IDF during this complex operation in which over 240 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were apprehended and munitions including grenades, guns, and military equipment were found inside the hospital", the post mentioned.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) launched a military operation around the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza on Friday after receiving intelligence about terrorist infrastructure and operatives conducting terrorist activities in the area. (ANI)

