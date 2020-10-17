Macon, Oct 17 (PTI) Indian-origin Senator and Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris has said she would resume her campaign on Monday.

The vice-presidential candidate of the opposition party, Harris, had suspended her campaign early this week as “abundance of caution” after two of her staffers tested positive for COVID-19. She has tested negative.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump had sent her best wishes.

Harris, 55, gave an update on her health and campaign during a virtual fundraiser on Friday.

She also thanked everyone for their thoughts and reiterated the news that two people around the campaign had tested positive for COVID-19.

"The last time I saw them was about seven days ago and I have consistently tested negative and they are doing well," Harris said.

But for the sake of what we have been trying to do as a campaign, which is really be as cautious as possible, I suspended my trips and my travel for the weekend. But I'll be back on the road Monday and today already I have been in many states, including Wisconsin virtually,” she said. PTI / LKJ

