Karachi [Pakistan], March 1 (ANI): Rising road accidents have claimed 150 lives in the last two months in Karachi and mishap deaths have jumped 74.4 per cent as compared to last year, Geo News reported.

A road accident on Friday night in Karachi's Baldia added to the growing death toll of road mishaps in the city, as a dumper truck driving the wrong way on the Hub River road ran over a rickshaw, taking the total death toll of the year to 150.

In this accident, a man was killed, and four others, including his son, were injured. Apparently, the victim had travelled from Quetta's Pishin to Karachi for his son's wedding preparations. Eyewitnesses reported that the truck driver fled the scene after the accident. They said another rickshaw was also hit by the heavy vehicle.

The report by Geo News added, "This incident brings the total number of road fatalities in Karachi to 150 in just the first two months of 2025. Of these, 47 deaths were caused by heavy vehicles. Comparing the figures to last year, Karachi has witnessed a 74.4% increase in road fatalities, with 86 deaths recorded in January and February 2024, police data showed. During the same period this year, 69 people lost their lives in January and 40 in February, with victims ranging in age from 2 to 75 years old. In response to the alarming surge in road accidents, the Sindh Transport Department launched a crackdown against traffic law violations across multiple cities. During these operations, 1,856 vehicles were fined, and 88 drivers were arrested. Authorities inspected 4,106 vehicles, resulting in 195 being seized. Additionally, fines totalling over Rs3.1 million were imposed."

Talking about the further inspections, the report revealed that 49 vehicles lacked fitness certificates, while 26 drivers were operating without a valid driving license. Moreover, 98 vehicles were found to be in extremely poor condition, and 64 had their fitness certificates revoked. Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon emphasised that ensuring road safety and strict enforcement of traffic laws remains a top priority. The report mentioned that the Minister has warned transport operators to comply with regulations or face legal consequences, stating that reckless driving and unfit vehicles pose a serious threat to public safety. The crackdown will continue to reduce the rising number of road accidents. (ANI)

