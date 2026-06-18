World News | Karachi Under Siege as Sindh Government Blocks Roads to Thwart Employees' Pay Protest

Karachi [Pakistan], June 18 (ANI): In a move that sparked criticism from commuters and public sector workers alike, authorities in Karachi imposed extensive security measures and blocked key routes around the city's Red Zone and the Karachi Press Club (KPC) ahead of a protest by government employees demanding inflation-linked salary increases, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, large containers were placed on major roads leading to sensitive government installations. At the same time, heavy deployments of police personnel, including women officers, were stationed around the Sindh Assembly and KPC. Riot-control units equipped with batons, tear gas, water cannons and prison vans were also kept on standby.

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The road closures triggered severe traffic disruptions across central Karachi, causing difficulties for office-goers and residents of nearby neighbourhoods. Many commuters were forced to take lengthy alternative routes as congestion intensified throughout the day. Despite the restrictions, hundreds of government employees gathered outside the Karachi Press Club to press their demands for higher wages. Protesters included members of the All Pakistan Clerks Association, the Primary School Teachers Association and several other employee organisations.

Demonstrators argued that rising inflation has significantly eroded their purchasing power and called on the provincial government to revise salaries accordingly. Leaders of various employee bodies, including Sikandar Jatoi and Zulfiqar Shah, addressed the gathering and vowed to continue their struggle until their demands are accepted. Protesters staged a prolonged sit-in, disrupting traffic in the surrounding areas.

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A delegation representing the employees later held talks with officials at the commissioner's office to resolve the dispute. However, after returning from negotiations, the leaders informed participants that no breakthrough had been achieved, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The protesters then attempted to march toward the Sindh Assembly but were prevented from advancing due to police barricades and blocked roads. Senior police officials, including SSP South Mahzoor Ali and SSP Keamari Sanghar Malik, arrived at the scene and engaged with protest leaders, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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