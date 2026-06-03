World News | Karachi University Crisis Deepens as Teachers Reject Government Mediation, Continue Exam Boycott

Karachi [Pakistan] June 3 (ANI): Karachi University has plunged deeper into turmoil after faculty members overwhelmingly rejected a government-backed proposal aimed at ending the ongoing examination boycott, exposing growing dissatisfaction with the institution's administration and its handling of employees' financial grievances, as reported by Dawn.

The Karachi University Teachers' Society (Kuts) decided during a general body meeting to continue its protest and maintain the boycott of semester examinations despite intervention by provincial authorities, Dawn has reported. The decision came after teachers expressed strong opposition to any agreement that failed to guarantee the immediate payment of their long-pending dues.

Also Read | Turkish Airlines Flight From Denver Cancelled After Toilet Malfunction Spews Urine and Faeces Into Cabin.

The dispute escalated after the Sindh Higher Education Commission (SHEC) issued a notification following a June 1 meeting with representatives of Kuts, the Officers Welfare Association (OWA), and the Employees Welfare Association (EWA). The notification announced the formation of a six-member committee tasked with reviewing financial and administrative issues affecting university employees.

The committee, headed by the SHEC chairperson and including senior government officials and employee representatives, has been directed to examine grievances, assess financial implications, consult stakeholders, and submit recommendations within 40 days. The notification also stated that employee representatives had agreed to withdraw the examination boycott immediately and allow the university to reschedule affected exams.

Also Read | Rumoured Lovebirds Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Step Out for Another Date Night in Tokyo, Enjoy Pizza at Seirinkan (See Pics).

However, the teachers' general body refused to endorse the arrangement, arguing that only the collective body that initiated the protest had the authority to end it. Kuts President Dr Syed Ghufran Alam said that while union representatives welcomed dialogue and conveyed optimism during discussions with SHEC, the broader teaching community remained unconvinced. Faculty members reportedly blamed the university administration for creating an atmosphere of distrust and insisted that no compromise would be possible until outstanding payments are cleared, as highlighted by Dawn.

Employees opposed the university's vice chancellor's participation in negotiations. The protest centres on unpaid compensation for evening classes, examination duties, paper setting, copy checking, leave encashment, and other benefits. Supported by non-teaching staff, teachers have also demanded a thorough investigation into the university's worsening financial crisis and vowed to continue their strike until their demands are met, as reported by Dawn. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)