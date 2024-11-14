Karachi [Pakistan], November 14 (ANI): Karachi, Pakistan's largest city, is grappling with a worsening water crisis, with millions of residents facing unreliable and contaminated water supplies. Despite its size and population, access to clean and consistent water remains a major challenge, worsened by poor management, corruption, and the influence of powerful water cartels.

In an interview, journalist Nawab Ali Shah highlighted the dire situation, pointing out the main reasons behind the crisis. "There is no doubt that Karachi is a large city, but it's troubling that such a vast city lacks access to water," Shah said.

"The primary issue is poor management. Water connections are often sold for money, and the supply is based on how much is paid. In some cases, entire areas are cut off from water after the payment is collected. There is also widespread water theft," Shah added.

The situation has been exacerbated by the notorious tanker mafia a powerful network that controls water distribution in many parts of the city. These groups exploit shortages by deliberately depriving certain areas of water, creating artificial crises that they then capitalise on by selling water at inflated prices.

Shah further explained, "If you investigate the tanker mafia, you'll find that there are very powerful figures behind it. These individuals hold more power than those in charge of official water supply systems. They intentionally leave certain areas without water to profit from selling their own supplies. For example, when 40 to 50 tankers are being filled from a location that has plenty of water, there should be no issue in distributing that water to areas in need."

As a result, the citizens of Karachi are trapped in a vicious cycle of exploitation, with no clear solution in sight. While water does flow into some homes, it is often unreliable, contaminated, and insufficient to meet basic needs. The crisis continues to spiral, with little progress toward a sustainable and equitable water distribution system for the city.

The future of Karachi's water supply remains uncertain, with the possibility of real change seeming increasingly distant. (ANI)

