World News | Karnataka CM Shivakumar Holds Talks with Sri Lankan Deputy HC on Deepening Engagement

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 9 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday held talks with Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Southern India.

Both held talks on deepening engagement between Karnataka and Sri Lanka.

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In a post on X, Shivakumar said, "Met Dr. Ganesanathan Geathiswaran, Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Southern India, at Vidhana Soudha today. Had a productive discussion on deepening engagement and fostering stronger collaboration between Karnataka and Sri Lanka."

https://x.com/DKShivakumar/status/2064305549081190418?s=20

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Earlier on December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, assuring India's support to the neighbouring country in the aftermath of the devastating Cyclone Ditwah.

Prime Minister Modi stated that India will stand with Sri Lanka for "rebuilding lives and ensuring resilience."

PM Modi wrote, "In line with our 'Neighbourhood First' policy and First Responder commitment, we undertook Operation Sagar Bandhu to address the immediate challenges. Indian ships, aircraft and helicopters brought relief supplies and emergency materials. They supported your search and rescue efforts while specialised Indian teams were pressed into service to handle medical emergencies and restore critical connectivity and communications. We are glad that Operation Sagar Bandhu touched many lives in Sri Lanka and was widely perceived as an expression of our deep bonding."

Hailing India's Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist cyclone-hit Sri Lanka, he noted that the supplies and emergency materials, along with Indian teams aiding in search and rescue efforts, helped the neighbouring country to deal with the medical emergencies and restore connectivity and communications.

India is Sri Lanka's closest neighbour, and the relationship between the two countries is more than 2,500 years old, sharing a strong civilizational and historical connection. Sri Lanka has a central place in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, a statement by the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

The bilateral relations are mature and diversified, encompassing all areas of contemporary relevance. The shared cultural and social heritage of the two countries and the extensive people-to-people interaction of their citizens provide the foundation to build a multi-faceted partnership, as per the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)