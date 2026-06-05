World News | Karnataka Strengthens Europe Investment Ties as CM Shivakumar Meets German Thuringia Delegation, EU Envoy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5 (ANI): Karnataka on Friday reaffirmed its position as one of India's leading destinations for European investment on Friday, as Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, alongwith other ministers, held high-level discussions with a visiting German delegation and separately received endorsement from the European Union Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, Karnataka's Chief Minister DK Shivakumar met a high-level delegation led by Minister-President of the German state Thuringia, Mario Voit, in Bengaluru. The discussions focused on bilateral cooperation and strengthening investment.

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The meeting was attended by Heavy Industries Minister M B Patil and Principal Secretary of the Industries Department S. Selvakumar, underscoring the government's emphasis on coordinated engagement with international partners.

In a parallel signal of growing European interest in the state, the EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, shared a message following his interaction with Shivakumar on his first day in the office as the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

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https://x.com/euambindia/status/2062789291789734222

In a post on X, he noted Karnataka's strong position in India's investment landscape and highlighted the depth of European corporate presence in the state.

He said, "Great greet & meet with DK Shivakumar on his Day 1 in office as new CM of Karnakata during The Hindu Huddle. Karnataka ranks 2 Indian State for EU business footprint in India. Over 900 European Companies work, invest & create jobs here in cutting edge sectors. With a bright future!"

Earlier, recognising Telangana's rapidly growing economy and its strengths in IT, life sciences and advanced manufacturing, the German state of Thuringia signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana government for cooperation in areas like Technology, Skill Training, Startups and Life Sciences.

The agreement was signed during a high-level delegation meeting led by Mario Voigt, Minister-President of the German State of Thuringia, with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, in the presence of Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Vivek Venkataswamy.

Referring to Telangana as "a leading centre for progress and innovation in India", the Minister-President said the 'impressive' success story of Telangana holds a special place in India-Germany partnership dynamics. "We would like to partner with the successful state of Telangana and create a win-win situation for both sides," he said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the urgent need for pivoting to priority skill training areas in the age of artificial intelligence, with a focus on workforce needs in countries like Germany, Japan and South Korea. He sought the support of Thuringia state leadership in reshaping the skilling curriculum under the Young India Skills University (YISU), Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs), and Polytechnic institutes. (ANI)

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