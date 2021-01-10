Kathmandu [Nepal], January 10 (ANI): Demonstrators, who were staging a protest against caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's decision to dissolve the lower house of Nepal Parliament, clashed with the police here on Sunday.

Students from All Nepal National Free Student Union (ANNFSU) on Sunday took out a demonstration in the capital of Kathmandu, where they tried to drag a bullock cart to mock Oli's statement made several years ago.

"In earlier years, when we were fighting against absolute Monarchy, for Democracy and Republic System, Oli made the statement in various media and public platforms claiming the introduction of the system in Nepal is like travelling to the USA in a bullock cart. He made those sort of claims mocking at the system and went against it. In current time also he is not in support of the democracy or the Republic," Shyam Roka, one of the student leaders who organised the protest on Sunday, told ANI.

The clash between the police and agitating students ensued when the former tried to advance toward Baneshwor from Maitighar while pulling a bullock cart.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari's decision to dissolve the 275-member lower house on December 20 last year on the recommendation of KP Sharma Oli has sparked protests across the country.

Various political parties including the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) led by former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and former Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal have taken to the streets demanding House restoration.

The government, however, announced fresh election dates for April 30 and May 10 later this year. (ANI)

