Astana [Kazakhstan], February 5 (ANI): Kazakhstan is taking steps to enhance the safety and convenience of foreign tourists and has introduced a new initiative to provide every incoming traveller with a special QR code card linked to the SafeTravel.kz platform.

This multilingual online resource offers essential safety information, emergency contacts, as well as travel recommendation.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in a press release stated, "At a recent expanded government meeting, the Head of State emphasised the strategic importance of tourism development and the creation of favorable conditions for foreign visitors."

It added, "In line with this directive, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Internal Affairs continues to enhance the safety of incoming tourists. Now, every foreign visitor entering Kazakhstan, including those passing through border control, can receive a special card with a QR code linking to the multilingual online platform SafeTravel.kz. This platform provides essential information and recommendations for a safe stay in Kazakhstan, along with links to download useful mobile applications."

The first QR code cards have already started being distributed to tourists at the capital's international airport. SafeTravel.kz offers the "102" mobile app for instant contact with the police, including an emergency SOS function, a guide on migration regulations to help visitors comply with legal requirements, a city map with links to popular navigation apps, a list of official taxis and online transport services to ensure safe travel, a list of telecom operators with links to their official websites for easy SIM card purchase, emergency response guidelines for various incidents, contact information for other emergency services, including medical assistance, fire departments, and the national rescue service.

This initiative is designed to enhance the safety of tourists, as well as strengthen Kazakhstan's reputation as an attractive destination for travel and investment. (ANI)

