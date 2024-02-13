Astana [Kazakhstan], February 13 (ANI): Central Asia's leading international conference, the Astana International Forum (AIF), will take place under the aegis of the Kazakhstan President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on June 13-14 in Astana, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India, stated in a press release.

Building on the success of the inaugural Forum in 2023, this year's event will provide a critical opportunity for the international community to unite in the face of mounting challenges to global security, stability, and prosperity.

Also Read | PM Modi UAE Visit: Vedic Prayers Held for Global Harmony Ahead of BAPS Hindu Temple Inauguration in Abu Dhabi (See Pics).

The Astana International Forum 2024 will gather government and business leaders from around the world to exchange perspectives on the most pressing issues of the day and identify new avenues for cooperation.

According to the embassy, over 5000 participants from more than 50 countries, including heads of state, world's foremost policymakers, business leaders, and public intellectuals,

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Meet UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi; To Discuss Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Had participated in the forum in 2023. This year, the forum will aim to expand on its previous performance.

The Forum's programme will be split into four pillars: Foreign Policy and International Security, International Development and Sustainability, Energy and Climate Change, and Economy and Finance.

These pillars will serve as the principal topics for two days of engaging panel sessions, armchair discussions and dedicated networking opportunities, with the ultimate aim of delivering actionable results for the revival of multilateralism and new opportunities for bilateral partnerships, the release stated.

Commenting on the launch of the second Astana International Forum, President Tokayev said, "In an era marked by polarisation and fragmentation, continued economic and geopolitical disruptions threaten to erode the essential principles of cooperation and mutual respect. I am deeply proud that, through the Astana International Forum, Kazakhstan is helping protect and enhance the international system at this key juncture."

He further said that under the banner of 'Empowering People, Uniting Nations: Building a Better World Together', AIF2024 is poised to once again re-energise the global community, providing fresh perspectives and collaborative solutions to some of the most critical challenges facing humanity today.

"Kazakhstan has long served as a vital bridge between East and West. This strategic vantage point on the world -- geographically, culturally, and politically -- positions us to drive crucial discussions and foster meaningful conversation among the world's foremost policymakers, business leaders, and public intellectuals," the Kazakhstan President said.

"The Astana International Forum 2024 is an important milestone for Kazakhstan on the world stage, as the country is set to chair several leading international organisations this year, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Organisation of Turkic States, the Islamic Food Security Organisation, and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)