Kazan [Russia], May 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The school shooting incident in Russia's Kazan and Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to toughen punishment in the sphere of arms trafficking will have an impact on the bill allowing arms possession from the age of 16, the decisions are yet to be finalized, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

During a briefing, a reporter recalled that some lower house lawmakers put forward an initiative to allow weapons possession to Russians aged 16 and more.

"This is the first reading. Of course, the incident will have an influence on the second reading of the bill, at least. Decisions on the matter have not been formalized yet. Of course, the process cannot remain without a certain influence in the second reading. Both yesterday's incident and the president's order will have an influence on further discussion," Peskov added.

A 19-year-old man, who was officially registered as a gun owner, was detained on suspicion of opening fire inside the school in the main city of Russia's Tatarstan region on Tuesday. According to Tatarstan's authorities, seven children and two female teachers were killed and 23 more people were injured in the tragic incident. (ANI/Sputnik)

