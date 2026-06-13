World News | Kennedy Center Asks for 12-hour Extension to Remove US President Trump's Name

Washington DC [US], June 13 (ANI): Workers began removing US President Donald Trump's name from the exterior of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts early Saturday (local time) after a federal judge ruled that the rebranding of the landmark venue was unlawful, reported New York Times.

After a night marked by severe thunderstorms in Washington and ongoing legal battles, crews started dismantling the letters bearing President Trump's name from the Kennedy Center's white marble facade shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday (local time).

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According to The New York Times, the center had requested a 12-hour extension to comply with a court-ordered midnight deadline. Matt Floca, the center's executive director, told the federal district court that weather-related delays had slowed the work.

Workers reportedly spent nearly eight hours on Friday (local time) erecting scaffolding in front of the section displaying Trump's name. Heavy white tarps were later draped over the structure, obscuring the removal process. The newspaper described the move as a significant symbolic victory for critics of Trump's takeover and rebranding of the iconic arts institution.

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According to CNN, earlier on Friday, a federal appeals court rejected the center's emergency request to pause Cooper's ruling while legal proceedings continue. The unsigned decision came from a three-judge panel consisting of Gregory Katsas, Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins.

The panel did not explain its reasoning but directed both sides to submit additional written arguments later this month regarding the center's request to suspend the lower court's order.

While some references to Trump had already been removed from the center's website and promotional materials, the large exterior lettering reading "The Donald J. Trump and" remained in place as the institution pursued legal relief.

In a 22-page filing cited by CNN, Justice Department lawyers reiterated arguments made before the district court, including concerns that restoring the center's previous name could confuse the public if the government ultimately prevails in its appeal.

The filing also raised financial concerns, arguing that donor agreements could be affected if Trump's name is removed.

"All of this money, hundreds of millions of dollars, will have to be immediately returned, or not received by the Center," Justice Department attorneys told the appeals court, citing bylaws that allegedly require donations to be returned if Trump's name is removed from the center's "filings, marketing, branding, facade, or any other affiliated location."

Despite ongoing legal challenges, the center is currently required to remove Trump's name from the building, website, promotional materials and other affiliated locations while the case proceeds. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)