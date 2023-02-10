Nairobi [Kenya], February 10 (ANI): Kenya is the world's largest tea exporter. The country exported 558 million kilograms of tea in 2021. Kenya was followed by China and Sri Lanka as the second and third highest tea exporters, according to data from the International Tea Committee (ITC), Kenya-based Kenyans.co.ke reported.

Regarding production, Kenya came in third after China, which produced three million tons in the same year, followed by India at 1.3 million tons.

"China was the dominant player, as it produced a whopping three million tons of tea in 2021, almost half the global production of 6.45 million tons. Indian tea production stood at 1.3 million tons," according to a report by ITC.

"Exports-wise, however, the picture is slightly different. Kenya was the world's largest tea exporter in 2021, having sold 558 million kilograms on the global markets, with China and Sri Lanka coming in at second and third places, with 369 million kilograms and 282 million kilograms of exports," the ITC report said.

"India, the world's second-largest tea producer, stood at number four," the report added.

Kenya, however, emerged fifth on the list of countries producing the best teas. According to Insider Monkey, a global media outlet, Kenya exported tea worth Ksh137 billion in 2021, most of which was black tea.

"Crucially, Kenya exports the bulk of its production, unlike some other tea countries, and small farmers dominate the industry," according to ITC, Kenyans.co.ke reported

"The bulk of its tea production is black tea, and other variants are also produced but in small quantities," the ITC report said.

China in 2022, deepened its ties with Kenya after ordering five million kilograms of tea per year to cater to its population.

The deal aimed to benefit Kenyan farmers, who suffered some of the lowest prices at the auction, with an annual income of Ksh7 billion, according to Kenyans.co.ke.

According to ITC, the prices dropped from Ksh351 in 2017 to just Ksh246 in 2021.

The Hong Kong Post recently reported that Kenya depends on China for its growth as the country sources heavily from Beijing to boost its infrastructure and public services. The reliance has, however, proved to be a sour experience.

Growth in Kenyan imports from China can be attributed to the expanding infrastructure in the country owing to its engagement with the Belt and Road Initiative. The trade balance, however, favours China as Kenya's imports from China stand at 97 per cent, while its exports to the Asian nation are around 3 per cent only.

China has become a leading bilateral creditor to Kenya. It represents about 67 per cent of its external debt. (ANI)

