Beijing, Feb 28 (PTI) The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) will unveil a totally new line-up of officials who will be appointed in key posts across the party and state institutions as part of a major overhaul during the upcoming annual session of parliament beginning next week.

The Central Committee of the CPC, a key policy-making body, completed its three-day meeting here on Tuesday during which it adopted a list of proposed candidates for leading positions of the party and state institutions, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The list will be submitted to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's national legislature, which together with the advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), is scheduled to hold annual sessions from March 5.

All top officials of the CPC and the government will either retire or be replaced every ten years as a norm.

This year, except for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who was re-elected for an unprecedented third term in the once-in-a-five-year Congress of the CPC in October last year, all other ministers and officials, including the Premier will be replaced.

The incumbent Premier Li Keqiang is scheduled to retire and is expected to be replaced by Xi's close confidant Li Qiang.

The plenary session also adopted a plan for reforms of party and state institutions, the report said.

Xi delivered explanatory remarks on the draft plan at the session.

The session agreed to put part of the reform plan to the NPC session for deliberation, it added.

A total of 203 full members and 170 alternate members of the CPC Central Committee attended the plenary session.

