Gaza Border [Israel], December 11 (ANI): Contrary to expectations, the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza did not open on Monday, as confirmed by Israeli authorities, CNN reported.

Israel announced last week it would open the crossing for the inspection of aid trucks "in the next few days."

The prospect of increased humanitarian aid flowing into Gaza was put on hold, with Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) stating that despite their readiness to inspect aid at the crossing, the aid did not reach the location.

Last week, Israel announced its intention to open the crossing for aid truck inspections in the coming days. British Defence Secretary Grant Shapps, who visited Israel, had stated on Monday that the crossing would "open today," according to CNN.

COGAT explained in a statement that they had expanded their capabilities for aid inspections at Kerem Shalom, but the aid was still waiting at the entrance of Rafah.

"We have expanded our capabilities to conduct inspections for the aid delivered into Gaza. Kerem Shalom is to be opened, so the amount of inspections will double. But the aid keeps waiting at the entrance of Rafah," COGAT said in a statement posted on X.

The Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt has been the sole route which was open for humanitarian aid since the October 7 Hamas terror attack.

The United Nations had been urging the opening of the Kerem Shalom crossing for several weeks, emphasising its significance in facilitating the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to Gaza.

A senior Arab diplomatic source highlighted the importance of Kerem Shalom, stating it is the fastest way to deliver aid at scale.

"Kerem Shalom opens for inspections and for aid delivery. It is the single fastest way to get aid in at scale. It's what existed before - not aid - commercial also," the diplomat told CNN.

Kerem Shalom served as the primary cargo crossing into Gaza before the conflict. The question remains unanswered regarding whether aid trucks, once inspected, will be permitted to proceed to Gaza through Kerem Shalom or if they will be required to use the nearby Rafah crossing, with the two crossings situated just a few miles apart.

However, the situation became contentious as Israel seemingly placed blame on the UN for the delay, with COGAT's statement stating, "The UN must do better - the aid is there, and the people need it."

An international humanitarian official provided a different perspective, stating that the crossing's opening was postponed because Egypt did not want to allow aid trucks into Gaza. The official mentioned Egypt's desire to keep the border area clear for VIP visitors to Rafah and anticipated that the crossing would open the following day.

The international humanitarian official rejected blaming the UN for congestion at Rafah, emphasising the organisation's exceptional work under challenging logistics and security conditions, CNN reported. (ANI)

