Manama [UAE], March 3 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has attended the final day of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2024, taking place.

The event marks the 20th year of Formula One races taking place in Bahrain this year under the theme '20 Years of Making History'.

The race was also attended by Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain; Shaikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Personal Representative of the King and President of the Supreme Council for Environment; Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Representative of the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs; Shaikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, First Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports (SCYS), Chairman of the General Sports Authority (GSA), and President of the Bahrain Olympic Committee; as well as a number of the ruling family members, senior officials and distinguished guests.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan commended the organisers of the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix, praising the Kingdom's remarkable achievements in hosting major international sporting events and highlighting Bahrain's profile on the global sports tourism map.

The Bahrain International Circuit boasts five distinctive tracks. Its primary track is the longest in Formula One, spanning 5.412 kilometres. During Formula One weekend, the circuit attracts around 100,000 spectators, with the main grandstand capable of accommodating more than 10,000 people. The Bahrain International Circuit hosted the inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in the Middle East in 2004, and also hosts over 400 events annually, serving as a hub for promoting motorsports in the Kingdom and the region.

He was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan; Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; and a number of senior officials. (ANI/WAM)

