Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 20 (ANI/WAM): Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has chaired a meeting of the Executive Committee of the ADNOC Board of Directors.

During the meeting at ADNOC's Headquarters, Khaled reviewed ADNOC's domestic growth initiatives, including its unconventional exploration programme, as it continues to create value for the UAE and future-proof its business. As ADNOC expands its portfolio to ensure a secure and reliable global energy supply, the company is creating new domestic value chains and driving economic and industrial growth in the UAE.

This includes TA'ZIZ, ADNOC's joint venture with ADQ, which recently announced a contract award to build the first methanol plant in the UAE. Methanol is among the most promising transition fuels, offering a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and diesel for power generation.

Sheikh Khaled was also updated on XRG, ADNOC's newly launched international investment company, and its plans to lead transformative investments in global energy systems as it accelerates ADNOC's international growth and meets increasing global energy demand.

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised ADNOC's ongoing efforts to set new benchmarks in sustainable growth and lower-carbon energy production, emphasising the importance of expanding joint projects to reinforce the UAE leadership's commitment to carbon emission reduction and energy diversification and highlighting the role of advanced technologies and eco-friendly initiatives in driving national sustainability efforts.

He highlighted the importance of the upcoming Make it in the Emirates forum in Abu Dhabi in May 2025 and noted ADNOC's ongoing efforts to boost local manufacturing and increase the use of local goods and services.

The forum will provide a platform for investors and companies to leverage the opportunities presented by the UAE's burgeoning industrial sector. On its part, ADNOC continues to create local manufacturing opportunities for the UAE and international companies through its In-Country Value programme.

Khaled also reviewed ongoing initiatives to empower ADNOC's people, strengthen family bonds and reinforce UAE National Identity in the Year of Community, emphasising the importance of these efforts in fostering a positive and sustainable work environment that supports national talent and enhances their role in driving development and prosperity.0

Attending the meeting were Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance. (ANI/WAM)

