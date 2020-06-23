Kabul [Afghanistan], June 23 (ANI): US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has condemned the attack on Attorney General Office's lawyers and called for an investigation into the matter. They were killed on Monday in a terrorist attack.

"The US strongly condemns the attack today against the Afghan Attorney General's lawyers and other team members working to facilitate prisoner releases. This attack, carried out by enemies of peace, took the lives of five civilians. We offer our condolences." Khalilzad tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "This attack underscores what we all know: Spoilers (both domestic and foreign) are trying to disrupt and delay."

Meanwhile, he urged both the Taliban and government to take the necessary steps to reach intra-Afghan negotiations.

"Both sides should not be deterred and push forward to take the steps necessary to reach intra-Afghan negotiations, where a comprehensive ceasefire and a political settlement can be negotiated as quickly as possible. This is what the Afghan people want and we stand with them," Khalilzad tweeted.

Till now, no terrorist organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)

